Natalie Portman looked incredible at her most recent red carpet appearance as she showcased a beautiful pair of larger-than-life statement earrings from high-end jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arples. The actress had stepped out for the L.A Dance project Gala, where she wore a round neck, simple black Dior gown, and the bejewelled earrings as her main accessory.

Natalie Portman dazzled in striking statement earrings

With her loose hair swept back to draw further attention to her drop earrings, she gave her couture outfit a fun, sparkly edge with the statement jewels, which are set to be a huge trend for autumn/winter. They have been worn by numerous celebrities already this year, and have graced the catwalk at plenty of high-end fashion shows. There are a huge array of dazzling earrings of all kinds on the Great British high street, that feature pom-poms, tassels, beads, and decadent jewels in all shapes and sizes! It’s all about the dramatic drop, so the more outlandish you can be, the better!

These statement ball-drop earrings are £5.99 from New Look

Statement earrings are easier to wear than you think- don’t be afraid of the large proportions! Ladies with short hair, it’s easy to make your look shine by making the earrings your main accessory. Long hair, meanwhile, should be worn swept back, away from the face, just like Natalie. Statement earrings are also an easy way to jazz up any outfit or neckline. Pep up a simple black dress with a colourful pair of statement earrings to bring extra pop to your outfit, or try teaming them with a casual outfit to add a key focus point. Statement jewellery can be inexpensive, and you can amass quite a collection. We have rounded up a selection of four pairs, all for under £15. Whether you favour tassels, jewels, pearls, gold or silver, there’s something for everyone!

Turquoise, £14 NEXT, Jewelled, £10 Miss Selfridge, Gold and Pearl, £11.99 Bon Prix and Pink Tassel, £8.99 H &M