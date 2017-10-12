Mary-Kate Olsen has transformed from a super cute child star to a successful fashion designer with her own unique style. As ever, the 31-year-old looked fabulous when she stepped out in the Big Apple with her husband Olivier Sarkozy, 48, on Wednesday evening to attend the New York Academy of Art's Take Home A Nude gala. Mary-Kate dressed her slim frame in a black zip-up dress with a crochet lace hem. The statement one-piece was teamed with a pair of white velcro trainers.

STORY: Mary-Kate Olsen talks relaxing married life to Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen stepped out with husband Oliver Sarkozy

Keeping it simple with minimal make-up, Mary-Kate drew attention to her razor-sharp cheekbones with a sweep of bronzer, while a red lipstick completed her look. She wore her long, brunette hair down in loose waves.

Mary-Kate and her twin sister Ashley have taken the fashion world by storm in recent years, with their own label, The Row, along with a contemporary collection, Elizabeth and James, which they named after their two younger siblings.

Mary-Kate looked stylish in a black-and-white zip dress and natural make-up

Earlier in the year, Mary-Kate spoke to The Edit and revealed that both she and Ashley strive to help women feel good when it comes to designing their clothes. "We just want to help women feel however they want to feel. Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That's the beauty of clothes. And what a beauty that really is!" she said.

Mary-Kate with twin sister Ashley

Mary-Kate, who married Olivier in a secret New York ceremony back in 2015, also opened up about her family life. The star, who is a stepmum to Olivier's children Julien and Margot, revealed: "We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."