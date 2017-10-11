The Duchess of Cambridge and Pixie Lott appear to have very similar taste when it comes to fashion! On Tuesday, Kate made her first appearance since the news of her third pregnancy wearing a gorgeous blue lace dress from Temperley. But if you thought that her the design was rather familiar, you would be correct. A month earlier, singer Pixie Lott was pictured wearing a shorter version of the design at Temperley's London Fashion Week show.

STORY: Kate dresses tiny bump in Temperley dress at palace reception

Pixie Lott at Temperley's LFW show in September

The Eclipse Lace design is described as "feminine yet wearable" and features flared sleeves and a contrasting black velvet ribbon at the neck. Pixie's mini dress version retails at £595, while Kate's full length design costs £825. Along with the length, there were also some minor differences with both dresses. Kate's featured contrasting black buttons down the bodice, and velvet ribbon around the cuffs of the sleeves.

Kate during her first appearance since pregnancy news

Both Pixie and Kate kept accessories to a minimum, letting the dress do the talking. Pixie elongating her tanned legs in a pair of patent black heels, while Kate wore black heels, and completed her look with a small black clutch.

Loading the player...

Beauty-wise, Pixie opted for a sixties-inspired look, styling her hair in corkscrew curls and enhancing her features with bold make-up. Kate, on the other hand, kept her make-up natural, while her glossy, brunette hair was preened to perfection to create her trademark bouncy waves.

With Pixie wearing the dress during the day in a warmer climate, and Kate stepping out for a formal evening event, the gorgeous design proves itself as an ideal day-to-night staple.

More fashion news here