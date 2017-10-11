Geri Horner dressed to impress when she stepped out in London on Tuesday night to attend the TAG Heuer Muhammad Ali Limited Edition Timepieces launch at BXR Gym. The former Spice Girl looked fantastic in a form-fitting black rib knit mini dress priced at £209 from French label Maje. The 'Roxanne' design features ruffled cold shoulder cap sleeves and a high neckline. Cut just above her knee, the stylish number enhanced the 45-year-old's sculpted legs. Keeping with the colour theme, Geri paired her dress with a pair of black knee-high boots.

Get the look: Geri Horner

Geri Horner looked fantastic in a form-fitting LBD

The mother-of-two wore her long, auburn hair down in sleek, straight do, and opted for natural make-up. A glowy base enhanced her complexion, and a sweep of rose-hued blush enhanced killer cheek bones. A flick of liquid liner across the tops of her lids and a tinted lipgloss completed her look.

Other stars in attendance included Pixie Lott, who dressed head-to-toe in floral print. The singer was joined by her fiancé Oliver Cheshire. DJ Reggie Yates, TV presenter Gabby Logan, and model Talia Storm were also among the familiar faces.

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire were also in attendance

Geri took to her Instagram account to share a short video of her practicing her boxing moves at the event, captioning it: "#don'tcrackunderpressure Getting some training tips from @larryholmes75 @davidguetta thank you @tagheuer #RemeberAli #TAGHeuerCarrera." And while fans were impressed with her skills, many were quick to compliment her look. One wrote: "You look amazing Geri," while another added: "You look both tough and adorable Geri."

Geri had a go at boxing at BXR Gym on Tuesday night

Earlier in the week, Geri enjoyed taking her young son Monty for a swimming lesson, describing the outing as a "winning at life" moment. She shared a photo of the pair cuddling in the pool, captioning it: "Monty's swimming lesson! What a way to start Monday. #winningatlife moment."

