Kendall Jenner has a doppelgänger – and she is very close to home! It turns out that the stunning model has a cousin that looks just like her. Natalie Zettel, 18, from San Diego County, California, is the daughter of Kris Jenner's younger sister Karen Houghton – making her a first cousin to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

STORY: Kylie Jenner drops heavy hint about baby bump

Natalie Zettel with Kylie Jenner

Both Natalie and Kendall boast the same dark brown, doe-eyes, and long, brown hair and enviably slim physique. It appears that the cousins are close too, with Kendall and Kylie regularly appearing in photographs posted to Natalie's Instagram account. Back in 2013, Natalie told Star magazine that she gets on best with the Jenner sisters as a result of them being close in age. She said of her famous family: "They’re my blood. They’re always going to be there — I’m stuck with them — but I love my family. I’ve known them since I was a little toddler,' she explained. 'I’m closest with Kendall and Kylie because we’re close in age."

Natalie boasts the same model features as her older cousin Kendall Jenner

Natalie added that she didn’t find their fame strange, and simply saw them as members of her family. "It’s not weird for me to have a large, famous family because I knew them before all the fame. People are like, "Oh my Gosh! You’re cousins with the Kardashian family? Is that weird?" And I say, "No." They’re nothing special. In my eyes, they’re just my family," she said.

Graduated and it feels so good 👌🏼💯👏🏽🎉🎈😩👻🐼 A post shared by @nataliezettel on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT

Natalie with her mum Karen and grandmother MJ - who often stars in KUWTW

And there are certainly strong genes coming from Kris' side of the family. Natalie's mum Karen also bears a resemblance to her big sister, boasting the same high cheekbones and large almond eyes. Unlike her momager sister, however, Karen sports a shoulder length hairstyle, while Kris prefers a short, pixie crop.

More on the Kardashian family