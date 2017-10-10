Jenna Coleman ensured all eyes were on her when she attended the Victoria photocall on Monday evening - aptly held at Kensington Palace. The 31-year-old actress dressed her slim figure in a vibrant shirt dress adorned with red and white flowers, and fastened with pearl buttons. The feminine number featured long sleeves with flared cuffs, and an A-line skirt, and looked lovely teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening black ankle boots.

Jenna Coleman at the photocall for series two of Victoria

Jenna, who plays Queen Victoria in the hit ITV period drama, styled her shoulder length brown hair in loose waves and a middle parting, and drew attention to complexion with a glowy base and sweep of rose-hued blush across the apples of her cheeks. A bold outline of black liner around her eyes, a statement brow and pillarbox red lipstick completed her look. Prince Albert actor Tom Hughes, Jenna's boyfriend in both real life and in the series, was absent from the event.

Jenna with the cast and crew of Victoria

Series two of the much-anticipated second series is set to air in October, and will be a family affair of sorts for Jenna – with her grandfather also starring in the show. Last month, the actress announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of the two of them, both dressed in period drama costumes. "When your Grandad comes to work day. #manincrowd," she simply wrote in the caption.

The beloved period drama has been written by creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin, who was behind the first series. Picking up six weeks after last year's finale, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.