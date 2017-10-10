Holly-Willoughby-red-lips

Holly Willoughby shows off tiny waist in playful snaps

The mum-of-three is Diet Coke's brand ambassador

Holly Willoughby has shown off her playful side in new pictures released to celebrate the launch of Diet Coke's new limited-edition pack designs, for which she is a brand ambassador. The mother-of-three looks stunning in the shots, which see her twirling around whilst wearing a stunning vintage red A-line skirt, a tucked-in white LK Bennett jumper and black heels.

For the Hollywood-style shoot, the presenter's striking hair is swept to one side, and she looks gorgeous with 'Diet Coke' red lips and her signature 'cat eye' flick. "I love playing with beauty and fashion, so to bring these stunning Diet Coke designs to life was really fun," the star said of her new images.

Clearly visible in the shots is Holly's trim waist, which has prompted a great deal of discussion amongst her fans in recent months. The presenter is quizzed daily by her more than two million Instagram fans as to how she has achieved her incredible results – and the star recently revealed the secret behind her weight loss.

Speaking to ITV presenter Lorraine, Holly – mum to three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six and two-year-old Chester – said it all came down to having more time to herself. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she told her host. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

