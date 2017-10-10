All eyes were on The Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday night as she stepped out for the first time since her pregnancy news – and all for a very good cause. Kate, 35, joined her husband Prince William, 35, and brother-in-law Prince Harry, 33, at a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark World Mental Health Day. As ever, the Duchess looked fabulous, dressed in a dusky blue lace Temperley dress, which showcased her tiny bump. The feminine design, which resembled the label's £828 Eclipse Dress, featured long, flared sleeves and a mid-length pleated hem, and was teamed with a small black clutch . A pair of leg-lengthening heels completed her look.

Duchess Kate looked stunning in a blue lace Temperley dress

Beauty-wise, Kate wore her long, brown hair down in her trademark waves. In terms of make-up, Kate kept it simple, drawing attention to her striking facial features, opting for a bold outline of black liner around her eyes and a tinted gloss. Her complexion was enhanced with a natural base and a sweep of rose-hued blush across the apples of her cheeks. The event celebrated those working in the mental health sectors across the UK, and the royal trio were joined by guests from leading mental health organisations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace

Kate, who has been keeping a low profile since the beginning of September, having been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, was last seen in public on 30 August. On Tuesday night, she revealed that while improving, she is still feeling unwell. The Duchess made a visit to the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace with the Duke and Prince Harry, to pay tribute to Princess Diana on the eve of her death anniversary.

The mother-of-two looked demure for the occasion, dressing her slender frame in a £1,500 Prada print midi-length dress, adorned in a whimsical floral print in hues of turquoise and red. The long-sleeved number featured a feminine neck tie and ruffled bodice, and looked lovely teamed with a pair of nude court shoes by L.K. Bennett.