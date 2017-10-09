The Duchess of Cambridge has passed on her fashion prowess to her royal little ones. According to eBay, two-year-old Princess Charlotte has the biggest fashion-influencing power. However, her older brother Prince George, four, is topping the charts when it comes to buying power. As Prince George dressed to impress for the royal tour of Canada last year, he wore a blue jumper and fans could not get enough of how adorable he looked. So much so, it became the most popular searched-for royal outfit, sparking a 200 per cent increase in searches for 'blue jumper'.

The Prince isn't the only one turning heads as his little sister is also raking in the hits. Mini fashionista Princess Charlotte increased sales ten times more than the regular amount when her birthday came around. The photographs released by Prince William and Kate of Charlotte wearing a lovely yellow cardigan with detailing became the most popular searched-for royal outfit in the last 12 months. An eBay spokesman said: "Her yellow cardigan worn in her birthday picture sparked the biggest percentage increase in searches for an item of clothing worn by any royal."

The Princess nearly broke sales records again, when she attended the royal tour of Germany in July this year. Charlotte had a search increase on eBay by six times as fans were desperate to get her look when she wore a Liberty print smock dress, upstaging her mother, Kate, who only had 37 searches for her dress. Murray Lambell, vice president of trading at eBay, said: "It's the youngest generation of royals who really generate the must-have fashion items – and are driving a new generation of shopping behaviour on eBay."

However, when it comes to consistency of sales it is Prince George who wins in the trend setting department. He continues to inspire the nation with his classic outfits with nearly 1,500 'Prince George' related items sold on eBay in the last three months. He continues to outshine his sister with one item bought every hour, whereas only 500 'Princess Charlotte' related items have sold in the same period.