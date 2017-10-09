Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford are two of the world's most iconic supermodels, and have remained good friends since their fashion reign in the early nineties. And now that Cindy's 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber has completed her own successful first catwalk season, Naomi couldn't be prouder. After Kaia posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her modelling for Miu Miu in Paris, Naomi was quick to tell her just how well she had handled herself. "So proud of you @kaiagerber, first full season, you handed yourself like a true professional. Proud aunty," she wrote, accompanying her message with a series of love heart emojis.

During fashion week, Naomi and Kaia walked together in shows including Off-White's Princess Diana tribute show in Paris, and Versace's show-stopping tribute to Gianni Versace in Milan, which saw Kaia model a Vogue print dress, and Naomi close the show with Cindy, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer, who all stunned in metalic dresses as they walked down the runway to George Michael's Freedom.

Two supermodels and a baby... breakout star of Fashion Week @kaiagerber, mum supermodel @cindycrawford and auntie @iamnaomicampbell at dinner in Milan. Xoxo A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Kaia enjoyed a night out with mum Cindy, 'aunty' Naomi, and Vogue's Edward Enninful

Kaia is certainly blessed with having the best support system in the industry. While in Milan, the rising star enjoyed an evening out with Cindy, Naomi and Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the trio at a restaurant. "Two supermodels and a baby... breakout star of Fashion Week @kaiagerber, mum supermodel @cindycrawford and auntie @iamnaomicampbell at dinner in Milan. Xoxo," he wrote.

Shortly after fashion week, Cindy spoke to E! News about Kaia's debut runway appearance, telling the publication that it was "very exciting" to relive the early days of her modelling career through her daughter's eyes. "I just got back from a whole month of fashion. Not only was I doing some of my work but it was my daughter's debut on the runway so it was very exciting just to be with her and to kind of have a flashback to my career as a young model through her eyes. It was just very exciting for us and something that we could really share at this point in our lives, so it was fun," she said.