Blue Ivy Carter stole the spotlight from her famous mum, Beyoncé, at the weekend, as she stepped out for a wedding in a gorgeous Mischka Aoki couture gown. The adorable five-year-old joined her parents at the nuptials of Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons in New Orleans, and looked stunning in the designer's 'Eternal Beauty' gown, which costs around £3,800 ($5,000).

Blue looked adorable in the frock

Mischka Aoki specialises in luxury couture for children, and the company shared several snaps of little Blue Ivy in the cream, embellished number, writing: "Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Blue at Lawrence Parker's wedding in New Orleans. Blue Ivy looking adorably beautiful in @MischkaAoki 'Eternal Beauty' dress." They also shared a video of Blue cheering while stood with her dad, Jay-Z, while Beyoncé can be spotted in a flowing peach gown. This isn't the first time Blue has worn Mischka Aoki, as she wore a stunning £6,700 ($8,800) gown while attending her grandmother's Wearable Art Gala back in May.

Blue Ivy's little brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, were nowhere to be seen at the wedding, but Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles has previously opened up about Blue's relationship with her siblings, calling her a "good big sister". She told Entertainment Tonight: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot." Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed the twins back in June, and the If I Were a Boy singer shared a snap of herself with the babies on Instagram, writing: "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." Fans were quick to praise the gorgeous pair, with one writing: Stunning pic Bey," while another added: "Congratulations Beyoncé they are so cute."