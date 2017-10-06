Amal Clooney enjoyed a rare night off parenting duty as she attended a star-studded bash in LA. The human rights lawyer, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, stepped out for the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive. The 39-year-old mingled with some of fashion's top players and scored sartorial points for her own dazzling, metallic mini dress. She completed her shimmery look with strappy gold heels, drop down gold earrings and a gold floral print clutch. Amal wore her trademark glossy hair in loose waves and applied a slick of red lipstick.

The new mum hit the party scene without her husband George, who was perhaps at home looking after their twins. The power couple became parents for the first time in June, when Amal reportedly gave birth at the luxurious Kensington Wing of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. According to the children's birth certificates, Alexander was born at 12:54pm followed by his sister at 12:56pm.

Last month, George, 56, opened up about fatherhood. "My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much [expletive] for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

Speaking from their home in Lake Como, Amal called her husband "a great father". When asked if she would like more children, she shook her head, saying: "I'm 39. I already had them quite late." Speaking about their late nights, George added: "We are unrested — we're both unrested, and she's more unrested than me, obviously. But I'm a very good diaper guy, which I didn't know I would be."