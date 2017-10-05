Claire Foy wowed the nation with her portrayal of the Queen in the hit series The Crown, and we have to say, she is wowing in the style stakes too! The gorgeous actress was the epitome of casual glam at a photo call for new film Breathe, in central London. Claire cut a super slim and sleek figure in a cropped trouser and shirt combination, complete with stylish high-heel shoes.

Claire Foy cuts a smart, yet glamorous figure in burgundy cropped trousers and blue blouse

The 33-year-old chose to opt for chic separates for her understated but glamorous look. Her burgundy trousers are by esteemed designer Isa Arfen, and are priced at approximately £500. A crop cut helped define the star's tiny waist, and complimented her slight frame, which she accentuated further with a belt. Claire teamed her eye-catching trousers with a cornflower-blue blouse, in a contrasting shade that worked perfectly with the darker tone of her trousers. She stuck to minimal accessories, wearing just an androgynous gold watch, and smart black pumps.

The gorgeous outfit is very easy to create, particularly as there are so many great stores on the high street that do high-quality separates, with purse-friendly prices. New Look have created an almost identical pair of cranberry cropped trousers, for a very reasonable £19.99! Almost all sizes are available online now, and if berry tones aren’t for you, they are also made in pink, khaki, black and grey. A shade for everyone!

Get Claire Foy's designer look for less with these high-street alternatives

You can always find well-cut, basic pieces that stand the test of fashion time at Next, and their 'Perfect Shirt' in baby blue is just £25, in all sizes 8-22. A classic gold watch is considered a must-have accessory, and Abbott Lyon have a huge selection. Their classic gold Kensington offering is sleek, with a large face just like Claire's, and will work well with any outfit. Plus, it’s under £100, so won’t break the bank! And lastly, every woman needs a good pair of high-heel black pumps to see her through any occasion, and H&M do a fabulous, pointed-toe pair for just £24.99. They are made in a comfortable, easy-to-walk-in shape, and would work well with jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses.