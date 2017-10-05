The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite children's clothing brand, Pepa & Company, are launching their brand new Autumn/Winter collection live online on 5th October at 6pm, and there are some fabulous new pieces added to their ever-expanding range. The brand is a firm favourite amongst the royal family, and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton chose to dress her young bridesmaids and pageboys - including Princess Charlotte and Prince George - head-to-toe in the brand for her May nuptials. The children looked immaculate in their smart outfits, which featured a Victorian twist, and perfectly epitomised the brand's signature look. Pepa & Company stocks a wide size range, with ages starting from newborns to eight year-olds, ensuring there is something for all young children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte dressed in Pepa & Company on Pippa Middleton's wedding day

Children's clothing needn't be dull or basic, particularly if you prefer a more traditional style for your little ones. At Pepa & Company, there's an extensive set of sumptuous textures in the new collection; including tartan, velvet, corduroy, as well as delightful handsmocked pieces, and super soft knitwear. There's a huge plethora of colours and shades, including navy, red, dusky pinks, neutrals, and the colour that signifies the current autumnal season; berry!

Adorable dresses feature in the brand's Autumn/Winter collection

Founder and designer Pepa Gonzalez told HELLO! Online: "For this collection, I was inspired by the classic formalwear that was once worn by children in Spain and England from past decades. The classic tartan prints, velvet fabrics, wool, corduroy and quintessentially British styles are timeless in design and can be worn by many future generations to come."

There are a range of smart boys' outfits available

The girls' collection consists of red, festive velvet dresses, frilled knitwear, classic tartan print and Peter Pan collars. The boys' collection is a nod to smart dressing, in soft intarsia knits, checked shirts, and corduroy shorts. And babies have their pick of the bunch with wool coats, knickerbocker dungarees, rompers, shirts and shorts! Pepe & Company also stocks an impressive range of matching socks, tights and even footwear, with Mary Jane shoes, leather loafers, boots, and T-bars all available too.