Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt had a mini Downton Abbey reunion on Monday at the the BFI Gala dinner and auction in London. Worlds away from her character of Anna the maid in the award-winning ITV show, Joanne put on a super glamorous appearance in a stunning, silver-tiered gown, adorned with sequins and complete with matching silver shoes. The mini dress, in muted, metallic gunmetal, showcases her impressive style knowledge; tiered hems and metallic texture are huge autumn trends that are so coveted right now, so she is a girl in the know! The blonde actress added minimal jewellery; just a simple collection of silver rings, and she wore strappy, metallic sandals that gave her height and, more importantly, a totally glam finish.

Joanne Froggatt stuns in silver

Joining her at the event was her co-star Michelle Dockery, who played aristocrat Lady Mary in the hugely popular ITV series. She looked equally stunning in a green baroque midi dress by Erdem. The colour combination is the total opposite of her Downton-Abbey co-star. This sumptuous, embossed texture also featured a vivid floral print design, topped with gold thread, and coupled with pretty splashes of lilac. Bell sleeve cuffs and an interesting, abstract neckline made the dress unique and totally fitting with the star’s love of high- fashion pieces.

Michelle Dockery wows in an embossed dress by Erdem

The actresses also looked picture-perfect in the beauty department. Joanne Froggatt’s make-up looked fresh, which gave her a very youthful and gorgeous glow. The star, 37, wore dark, smoky eye make-up with lashings of mascara. Her pale skin looked wonderful against the bold cut of the dress, and her glossy, mid-length hair was styled into chic waves. Poised and relaxed, she worked the event with plenty of confidence.

Michelle stuns with flawless make-up

Michelle Dockery, 35, is renowned for her desirable, flawless, porcelain skin tone, and she made the most of it at the event; she looked striking and fresh with a flawless base, rosy-toned lips and immaculately defined brows. Peachy blush highlighted her cheeks and gave her a youthful- flushed appearance. Her chestnut brown locks were blow-dried to perfection and styled gently away from her face in loose, undone waves. Burgundy high-heels fitted in with her slightly gothic, off-beat look. With a dress as eye-catching and statement-like as this one, there is no need for an abundance of accessories.The Downton duo make quite the double act!