Holly Willoughby caused a stir as she shared a photo of her 'outfit of the day' on Instagram on Wednesday, ahead of her appearance on This Morning. In keeping with the Mean Girls mantra, ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’, Holly opted for a gorgeous blush ensemble, featuring a gorgeous top by luxury designer Massimo Dutti, a floral, embossed skirt (a great trend for autumn) by River Island, matching suede heels from Office, and a stunning statement faux fur coat by Very.

Pink lady! Holly dazzles in blush pink faux fur coat on This Morning

The coat, which Holly wore draped over her shoulders, proved to be the perfect outerwear item, and really brought the TV star's outfit together. She beamed for the camera as she posed for the photo, with her long blonde locks coiffed to perfection with a bouncy blow dry, and her signature, English-rose skin tone enhanced by natural make up, and warm, blush toned lips.

The faux fur coat looks set to be a big seller this autumn, with its thick texture perfect for keeping warm during the upcoming cold snap. Many autumnal shades tend to be darker, more muted colours, and so the blush shade will also help to brighten up any wardrobe. It boasts a wide collar and looks super soft and easy to wear. This kind of item is also incredibly versatile and can be worn numerous ways; it could be used to pep up a more casual look with jeans, or, like Holly, over a glamorous top and skirt combo.

Styled once again by great friend and stylist Angie Smith, Holly tagged the picture with her much-followed hashtag #HWSTYLE, and her legion of followers were on hand to praise the look. One said "Love this look!" while another commented "I want that coat." A third added: "Absolutely loved this coat, so suits you!"