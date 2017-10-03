It's been more than a decade since the Sex and the City series came to an end – but Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) remains the ultimate style icon. The fictional fashionista's wardrobe is still adored and admired by millions, and her eclectic look, which saw her effortlessly combine high-end items and thrift store finds, established her a key figure in the wonderful world of fashion. Key to Carrie's signature style was her extravagant heels, and many design houses still look to her for inspiration to this very day.

The moment Mr.Big proposed to Carrie with the Manolo Blahnik shoes

Carrie always had a penchant for Manolo Blahnik shoes, and the shoe designer's sumptuous creations feature heavily throughout the six series. The design that Carrie is most famous for has to be the Hangisi; a beautiful blue satin buckle pump. These satin, court shoes, woven from the finest silk, in a vibrant cobalt blue, encrusted with a crystallised brooch, were worn on her wedding day to Mr Big, and were truly seen as her very own, Cinderella stamps.

The shoes in question retail at approximately £750 and come in a variety of shades. Can't quite stretch your budget to that astronomic price? Step up (literally) Marks and Spencer.

An identical pair are now available from Marks and Spencer for £35

The much-loved British store has produced an amazing tribute to the iconic shoes, for an incredible £35. They sell out at an alarming rate, so get yours quick! If you aren't feeling blue, they also do they in a punchy pink, muted silver and navy. Get Carried away!