Holly Willoughby's daily outfit posts on Instagram are fast becoming an anticipated morning ritual, and her latest fashion look certainly cuts the mustard! The This Morning star brightened up a grey October day by rocking a stylish yellow combination featuring a pleated skirt, a matching round-neck top and classic nude heels. The colour proved the perfect choice for Holly's English rose complexion, and of course, her trademark blonde, coiffed hair. To complement her look, the 36-year-old opted for natural make-up, showcasing a warm-toned complexion, and blush pink, glossy lips.

Holly Willoughby dazzled in a vibrant mustard Whistles skirt

The pleated satin skirt is by high-street fave Whistles, and comes in a super-flattering midi-length. It's part of their new Autumn/Winter collection and is available now, in almost all sizes. Pleated skirts are hugely popular at the moment - as Holly demonstrated, they are easy to style, and work well with casual pieces. Holly teamed her skirt with a form-fitting top from Boden, and she finished her vibrant outfit with nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Although these shoes cost around the £500 mark, you can pick up similar styles from the great British high street.

Holly is well-known for her ability to mix high-street pieces with designer items, and is fast becoming part of her trademark #HWSTYLE. The star isn't adverse to playing with colour as well; just last week she wore a vibrant rainbow dress that perfectly framed her enviably figure.

The skirt is still availaible to buy at a cost of £139 from Whistles

Holly's Instagram account boasts a whopping 2.6 million followers, with many fans itching to see what she is wearing each day. Her latest look certainly caused a stir: "Love this look! Perfect for Autumn!," one supporter wrote, while another complemented the outfit's "gorgeous colour". A third simply wrote: "You look amazing!"

