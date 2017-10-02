Cheryl made a sensational return to the catwalk on Sunday, six months after the birth of her baby son Bear. The 34-year-old looked incredible as she sashayed up the runway for L'Oreal, smiling as she joined a host of celebrity ambassadors, including Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda, at the star-studded fashion show. The Fight For This Love singer was dressed in a statement silk and lace slip dress by acclaimed new designer Off-White, featuring lace cut-out detailing, shoulder pads and a statement collar, as well as coordinated boots. She wore her hair loose around her shoulders, adding a pop of colour to her look with bright purple lipstick.

Cheryl working the runway, wearing ensemble by Off-White

The highly-anticipated Parisian event showcased the work of 19 designers, including Isabel Marant, Mulberry, Pierre Hardy, and Sonia Rykiel. A whole host of supermodels strutted their stuff for the beauty brand, including girl of the moment Adwoa Aboah, Iskra Lawrence and Winnie Harlow, while some of L'Oreal's celebrity ambassadors also took to the runway to demonstrate the beauty brand's beauty diversity campaign.

Helen Mirren giving lots of attitude, complete with twirling cane!

Jane Fonda, 79, highlighted her impossibly slim and youthful frame in a tan, zebra print number by Balmain, accessorised with a diamante choker and statement earrings. She proved a big hit in the runway, blowing kisses and waving as she strutted confidently in front of the 645 guests. Dame Helen, meanwhile, worked the androgynous look, in printed trousers, brogues, a crisp white shirt and trench by Ellery. The 72-year-old accessorised with a cane, which she twirled around as she took her turn on the catwalk.

The L'Oreal Spring Summer 18 show, which was held at the Champs-Elysees, also showcased 60 different hair and make-up looks, capitalising on the newest and hottest new trends, including ombre lips.