Off-White tapped legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell to help unveil its Princess Diana-inspired collection during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday evening. Designer Virgil Abloh spent months studying the archive of the late royal, who passed away in 1997, and brought her chic style to life once more as he presented his brand's spring/summer 18 line in the French capital.

But rather than copy the outfits, Abloh injected a modern touch into his designs, noting to Vogue.com: "I'm interested in being literal then figurative. It's the variance between imagining her living now, with me iterating on what she meant." Stand out ensembles included a white wide sleeved blouse with black splotches all over it, resembling one Diana wore in 1993, while the print was also seen in a dress on the runway, reflecting her fondness of the design.

Meanwhile, another model wore a black silk off-the-shoulder dress, similar to the one worn by the princess in 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery dinner in London, and one girl strutted out in a baby pink jacket and matching skirt reflective of the pretty pink coat Diana donned in Paris in 1992.

It wasn't just the elegant ladylike outfits that proved to be a hit for Abloh though, as he also channelled the princess' edgier side as seen in a model who wore leather flared pants with a denim shirt and dark patterned tie, which appeared to be the exact replica of the one Diana wore with a sleek navy suit as she visited her brother Earl's newborn baby in hospital 23 years ago.

And there were some pieces which simply made a statement of their own accord, such as a summery strapless midi dress covered in flowers and worn with matching boots, along with pale peach dress boasting a voluminous tulle layered skirt that extended up the model's left arm to form a sleeve.

Fashion icon Campbell closed the bold presentation in a gorgeous white tailored jacket - something that wouldn't have looked out of place on Diana - paired with white leggings complete with the logo 'OFF' on one leg, hinting at the royal's love of casualwear away from royal appointments.