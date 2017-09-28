She's famous for her on-screen glamour, so it's hardly surprising Holly Willoughby looked absolutely fabulous for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which is set to air on Saturday night. Commanding attention, the This Morning host dazzled in a striking rainbow-coloured mini dress by Ashish, worth £1,408. The colourful sequin stripes worked wonders on her newly-toned frame, which she accentuated with a pair of metallic silver heels by Farfetch Casadei. Ahead of the episode, Holly shared a short clip of herself in the glittery number on Instagram, and captioned it: "The night I wore a [rainbow emoji] #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle."

Holly Willoughby looks stunning in this Ashish number

Fans rushed to heap praise on the winning look, with one saying: "If I owned this I'd never take it off." Another wrote: "This is a gorgeous dress made even more stunning by you in it." A third post read: "That dress is what dreams are made of!" One follower remarked: "It looks sooooo divine! And you in it makes it perfect!" Another joked: "I [love] this dress. I need this for the school run... would make me feel extra special and my kids would love it. Rainbow at the end of their day."

The Holly Willoughby effect: The This Morning star's stylish outfits

The mother-of-three, who has been in the television industry for nearly two decades, is often hailed a "style guru" by her fans. During a recent interview with HELLO! Online, Holly praised celebrity stylist Angie Smith for switching up her wardrobe. "I've learnt from her," she said. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

The night I wore a 🌈 #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

She added: "I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."