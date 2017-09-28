Holly Willoughby is rocking the culottes this autumn. The popular presenter, 36, gave us serious style envy on Thursday as she showed off a bold new look on Instagram. Holly wore a black silk blouse by Winser London, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted trousers by Karen Millen. The burnt orange trousers, which retail online for £115, feature a high-waist leading into a cropped wide-leg silhouette. The culottes are actually a bestseller from last season, made in a bold new hue.

Meanwhile, Holly's black top is a staple that every woman would want in her wardrobe. Priced at £165, the button-up Tilda shirt has two front pockets and is made of the brand's signature silk. According to the official description: "The silk has a light stretch in it making it easy to wear and elegant." Holly completed her look with a pair of heels by Italian brand Emy Mack.

Today's look on @thismorning trousers by @karen_millen shoes by @emymackshoes shirt by @winserlondon #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Holly pulled off a bold new look on Instagram

The This Morning co-host has previously opened up to HELLO! Online about her signature style, and why she only wears high-waisted trousers. Holly, whose weight loss has been well documented, said: "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser.

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

The Karen Millen trousers are available online for £115

Holly credits celebrity stylist Angie Smith for switching up her style. "I've learnt from her," she said. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time. I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."