Diamonds are a little girl's best friend, according to six-year-old Harper! Victoria Beckham's youngest child was photographed sleeping in a sparkly ankle bracelet given to her by her fashion designer mum, apparently not wanting to take it off before bedtime. Doting mum Victoria took to her Instagram account to share the sweet image, captioning it: "When mummy brings sparkles home from work..You just have to sleep in them x."

Harper is the much-loved only daughter of Victoria and husband David Beckham, and even had a pair of sparkly shoes named after her in her mum's latest fashion collection – this time covered in crystals. The little girl was recently seen walking around in her pink shoes, named the Harper Slipper – a signature shoe in Victoria's 2018 spring collection.

Victoria previously told Entertainment Tonight how her daughter had begged her to give her a pair of her glittery shoes after she showed them to her on Skype. She said: "I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show'. And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really really need that shoe.'"

As well as Harper, David and Victoria also share three sons: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz. The doting mum recently opened up about her family life, telling The Sunday Times that she prioritises spending time with her brood.

"It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time," she said. "And that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together. The kids are very funny. David can be very funny – you wouldn't expect that. Brooklyn is hilarious. They all are in their own ways. They're happy kids."