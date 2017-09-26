Celebrities with model children taking to the catwalk

Some of the world's biggest stars are taking a back seat to let their children take centre stage, something that has been evident throughout this season's fashion week. From Dolce & Gabbana's "secret" runway show in Milan to Burberry's star-studded presentation in London, HELLO! Online takes a look at the celebrity offspring making a name for themselves in the modelling world.

Kaia Gerber has turned heads throughout this season's fashion week

Cindy Crawford's mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber may only be 16, but the pretty teenager is already making a successful name for herself as a model. Kaia made her catwalk debut on the runway during New York Fashion Week when she walked for Calvin Klein. Kaia was part of Raf Simons' Calvin Klein show and became an instant hit among the fashion elite. She also walked for Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna and Marc Jacobs.

In London, meanwhile, Kaia and her equally genetically blessed brother Presley walked for Burberry, while in Milan, the teenager opened Fendi's show and walked with her famous mum for Versace, and for Bottega Veneta with models of the moment Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Kaia with model Kendall Jenner in Milan

There seems to be no stopping Kaia anytime soon either. On Tuesday, it was announced that both Cindy's children will be joining her as Omega watch ambassadors. Presley, 18, meanwhile, has showed off his modelling credentials for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Philipp Plein, and is presented by top modelling agency IMG Models.

Lady Kitty Spencer has made a name for herself as a model

On Monday evening, Dolce & Gabbana wowed with a "secret" show in Milan, starring upcoming model Anais Gallagher, who at just 17, is making a name for herself in the world of fashion. Anais also happens to be the daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews. The pretty teen is represented by Select Model Management, and has also modelled for Mulberry and Reebok.

Anais Gallagher on the Dolce & Gabbana runway

Lady Kitty Spencer, the 26-year-old niece of Princess Diana, was also spotted on the runway. Kitty previously walked the D&G AW17 show back in February, telling HELLO! Fashion at the time that she had "so much fun," during her stay in the Italian fashion capital. At the time, Kitty was joined by Renee Stewart, daughter of Rod Stewart and model Rachel Hunter, and Ella Richards, granddaughter of Rolling Stone's Keith Richards.

Jude Law and Sadie Frost's 16-year-old daughter Iris is Burberry's latest muse

Burberry's SS18 show in London, meanwhile, had an abundance of celebrity offspring fill the front row. These included Lennon Gallagher, 18, son of Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit, his cousin Anais, Lila Grace Hack, 14, daughter of Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack, Daisy Lowe, 28, model and daughter of Pearl Lowe and Gavin Rossadale, and siblings Iris, 16, and Rafferty Law, 18, son and daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost. Iris is the brand's latest muse, while Rafferty has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana, DKNY, and Hugo Boss.