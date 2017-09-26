meghan-markle-prince-harry-invictus

All the details on Meghan Markle's courtside fashion

The Suits star mastered casual-chic at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their relationship 'official' on Monday when they stepped out hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games in Toronto. And while all eyes were on loved-up pair, many were also on what Meghan wore for her very public 'debut".

The stylish 36-year-old looked calm and cool despite the city's scorching September heat wave. She paired a classic white button-down shirt, named 'The Husband Shirt', from designer and close friend Misha Nonoo with distressed Mother Denim Jeans and red Sarah Flint flats. With her long, brown locks flowing over her shoulders she carried a Day Tote from Everlane. The Italian leather bag rings in at an afforadable $165 and is beloved by stars like Angelina Jolie. Finally, she sheltered her eyes from the sun with tortoiseshell glasses from Finley and Co.

Meghan paired skinny jeans with a cotton shirt designed by friend Misha Nonoo for her Invictus appearance

Earlier this year, New York shoe designer Sarah told HELLO! that like the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan is proving to be good for business. She said that she is already feeling the "Meghan effect" and added "it's probably only going to grow. It's so exciting".

The Suits star looked casual and chic at the Games

Monday's sighting was the Suits star's second fashionable showing at the Games. At the inspiring opening ceremony on Saturday, Meghan waved the fashion flag for Canada in a burgundy dress from Aritizia and moto jacket from Montreal label Mackage.

