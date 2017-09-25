Loading the player...

This Morning's Holly Willoughby nails the office look in £198 leather pencil skirt

The This Morning presenter went hell for leather on Monday

by Sharnaz Shahid

Holly Willoughby worked the perfect chic office wardrobe on Monday's episode of This Morning - a fitted leather skirt with a blue knitted jumper. The pencil skirt, worth £198 from Jigsaw, flattered the presenter's perfectly toned curves, while she stood tall in a classic pair of black suede heels from L.K.Bennett. The leather number was teamed with a soft cashmere jumper from Massimo Dutti. With her blonde tresses left loose in glamourous waves, the mother-of-three let her natural beauty shine with a touch of blush, a few swipes of black mascara and a hint of pink lipstick.

Sharing her daily style update with fans, Holly wrote in the caption: "Monday already!!!! Today's look on @thismorning skirt by @insidejigsaw jumper by @massimodutti shoes by @lkbennettlondon." Fans rushed to praise the winning outfit, with one remarking: "She can do no wrong in my eyes. Love her style." Another fan said: "So beautiful. She looks flawless as usual." A third post read: "You and leather are a match made in heaven." Another follower wrote: "You look lovely, that colour really suits you!" One fan added: "Holly you look so beautiful in that gorgeous leather skirt."

The Holly Willoughby effect: The This Morning star's stylish outfits

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three spoke about switching up her style and putting all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. She revealed she occasionally wears high-waisted trousers, something she thought she would "never" do. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said, also adding: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe."

