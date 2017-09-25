Holly Willoughby worked the perfect chic office wardrobe on Monday's episode of This Morning - a fitted leather skirt with a blue knitted jumper. The pencil skirt, worth £198 from Jigsaw, flattered the presenter's perfectly toned curves, while she stood tall in a classic pair of black suede heels from L.K.Bennett. The leather number was teamed with a soft cashmere jumper from Massimo Dutti. With her blonde tresses left loose in glamourous waves, the mother-of-three let her natural beauty shine with a touch of blush, a few swipes of black mascara and a hint of pink lipstick.

Sharing her daily style update with fans, Holly wrote in the caption: "Monday already!!!! Today's look on @thismorning skirt by @insidejigsaw jumper by @massimodutti shoes by @lkbennettlondon." Fans rushed to praise the winning outfit, with one remarking: "She can do no wrong in my eyes. Love her style." Another fan said: "So beautiful. She looks flawless as usual." A third post read: "You and leather are a match made in heaven." Another follower wrote: "You look lovely, that colour really suits you!" One fan added: "Holly you look so beautiful in that gorgeous leather skirt."

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three spoke about switching up her style and putting all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. She revealed she occasionally wears high-waisted trousers, something she thought she would "never" do. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said, also adding: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe."