Meghan Markle stood out from the crowd in a typically stylish ensemble at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night. The Suits star, who was supporting her boyfriend Prince Harry at the launch of his Toronto-based event, looked beautiful in a tonal palette of autumnal burgundy and plum hues.

The 36-year-old wore a dress from one of her favourite Toronto stores for the occasion; a midi dress from Wilfred at Aritzia, which costs $185 (around £137). The deep coloured burgundy chiffon dress features a wrap silhouette and full pleated skirt.

Meghan styled the feminine dress with a co-ordinating leather moto jacket from Mackage. The actress wore the soft wine-coloured jacket, which costs £518 at Shopbop.com, draped over her shoulders for an effortlessly cool look.

A tonal purple velvet clutch bag and pointed stiletto heels completed the outfit, with Meghan styling her glossy hair down in loose waves and adding smoky eye make-up for the perfect finishing touches.

Meghan's appearance at the Opening Ceremony is believed to be a further sign that an engagement is on the cards. Harry and Meghan, who have been quietly dating for just over a year, are expected to make an announcement before the year ends. Up until now, they have tried to keep their romance out of the public eye with only a few snatched pictures of them as a couple taken.

It seemed only natural that Meghan, 36, show her support for Harry at his Toronto-based event. The Suits actress is based in the city for her work, and, like her fellow co-stars, Meghan does not film on weekends. Earlier this month, the TV star acknowledged that she and Harry would "have to come forward and present ourselves" in the future; she also admitted that they are "two people who are really happy and in love".