Holly Willoughby has worked her style prowess once again. For Thursday's episode of This Morning, the 36-year-old host looked beautiful in a chic pink suede skirt from L.K Bennett, worth £495. The statement piece was teamed with a simple white turtleneck jumper from Marks and Spencer's, worth £17.50. The fitted outfit worked wonders on her toned figure, which she accentuated with her matching pair of Gianvito Rossi heels. Keeping her look natural and dewy, Holly highlighted her pretty facial features with a touch of blush and a slick of shiny lip balm. Her luscious blonde tresses were swept into a classy ponytail, which framed her face nicely.

Fans were full of praise, with one writing: "How gorgeous is this outfit!! She looks unreal." Another remarked: "Holly you are one of the most beautiful natural looking woman I've ever seen. Keep it up honey." A third post read: "Wow!! #Goals! You look amazing as always." One follower shared: "Every single day you just look sensational." The look marks a stark contrast from the styles Holly has been wearing over the past week. The mother-of-three has been working an array of autumnal-inspired pieces. The day before, Holly stood out in a burnt orange, white and navy striped dress from Hobbs, worth £149. The classy number featured a contemporary shirt-dress design as well as flattering three-quarter sleeves, and came complete with tie belt - perfect for waist definition.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three spoke about switching up her style and putting all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. She revealed she occasionally wears high-waisted trousers, something she thought she would "never" do. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said, also adding: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe."