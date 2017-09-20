Autumn is well and truly here! And Holly Willoughby is doing her best to look the part as she worked yet another seasonal style on Wednesday's This Morning. The TV presenter stood out in a burnt orange, white and navy striped dress from Hobbs, worth £149. The chic number featured a contemporary shirt-dress design as well as flattering three-quarter sleeves, and came complete with tie belt - perfect for waist definition.

The 36-year-old accessorised her outfit with her trusty pair of black stilettos from LK Bennett, which cost £195, and allowed her natural beauty to shine through with minimal traces of makeup. Fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest post, with one writing: "You are so beautiful Holly. Gorgeous dress and lovely legs." Another follower said: "I want your wardrobe (or your stylist) love your outfits!!" A third post read: "Perfection like always."

Morning Wednesday... today's look on @thismorning dress by @hobbslondon shoes by @lkbennettlondon #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Over the past few days, Holly has been nailing the autumnal trend. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three looked lovely in a pair of £39 culottes and a £36 block stripe jumper, both by Warehouse. She pulled off the look to perfection, showcasing her petite frame on Instagram. The pintuck navy culottes feature a wide leg, sleek silhouette and fall mid-calf. Earlier this month, the mother-of-three spoke about switching up her style and putting all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. She revealed she occasionally wears high-waisted trousers, something she thought she would "never" do.

"You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said, also adding: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe."