Gigi Hadid rocked the runway at Tommy Hilfiger's fall/winter 2017 show on Tuesday night. In addition to presenting his third collaboration with Gigi, known as the Tommy x Gigi range, Hilfiger unveiled his 2017 womenswear designs and menswear from the Hilfiger Edition at a rock and roll-themed presentation dubbed "TommyNow", held at the Roundhouse in Camden as part of London Fashion Week.

Gigi opened the show in Daisy Dukes, a black crop top, a red coat and black thigh-high tights, and accessorised the look with studded boots, a chain necklace with padlock and a mini backpack. Turning the night into a family affair, Gigi's younger sister Bella Hadid followed her on the runway, where she sported an oversized black hoodie with silver evil eye motif on the front, which was paired with black tights. While the girls' younger brother, Anwar Hadid, rocked black jeans, a colour-blocked red, white and navy rugby shirt as well as a heavy black biker jacket with shearling collar.

Joan Smalls looked fierce in denim cutoff shorts, a knit jumper with Hilfiger's logo splashed across the front and a heavy black leather jacket, while Lucky Blue Smith was attired in a streetwear-inspired outfit which was comprised of shiny tracksuit trousers, a fluffy blue sweatshirt and blue sneakers.

Tommy Hilfiger: 'Success of Tommy x Gigi collection was way beyond my expectations'

A punk vibe was also evident in tartan-print slip dresses, crop tops with striped sleeves, leather shorts, touches of plaid as well as lip and padlock motifs which were dotted on garments.

Models Hailey Baldwin and Jourdan Dunn also walked the runway, showing off their pal's new collection, as did Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber, Georgia May Jagger, and Sara Sampaio, who was thrilled to be a part of the show.

"Thank you for having me again @tommyhilfiger and @gigihadid always such an awesome show!!" she wrote on her Instagram account.

Eugene Souleiman, Wella Professionals Global Creative Director and ghd Fashion Week Ambassador, created individual rock inspired looks for each of the models. He said: "There was a real rock concert feel to the show this season and for me, I wanted to create a look that was dishevelled, raw and full of texture.”

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner help Marc Jacobs serves up exotic sportswear for spring/summer 2018

Like the two previous collections, the items shown during the TommyNow event will be available to purchase in Tommy Hilfiger stores, retail partners, and online straight away.