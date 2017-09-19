Holly Willoughby proved that autumn really is her season for dressing as she showed off a new look on This Morning. The TV star championed the British high street, wearing a pair of £39 culottes and a £36 block stripe jumper, both by Warehouse. She pulled off the look to perfection, showcasing her petite frame on Instagram. The pintuck navy culottes feature a wide leg, sleek silhouette and fall mid-calf. Designed for women who don't do trousers, Warehouse notes: "These pintuck culottes are Monday morning dressing made easy."

Holly teamed the culottes with a cosy Breton block stripe jumper, which features a round neck, slim silhouette and colour block sleeves in berry and navy. Fashion writer Pandora Sykes notes on the website: "Sometimes you want something with a bit of print and pattern that's just going to go with anything. On those mornings when you have one-eye open and exactly two minutes to spare, reach for this guy."

Morning Tuesday... today's look on @thismorning trousers and top by @warehouseuk and shoes by @lkbennettlondon #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Holly championed the British high street in Warehouse

Holly has been nailing the autumn trends of late. On Monday, the 36-year-old presenter swapped her trademark heels for a pair of stylish leather boots. The ankle boots by Jones Bootmaker are the Morgan Leather Boots, which currently retail for £130 and feature a thick heel, pointed toe and side zips. She paired the shoes with the bold, printed Kayla dress by Hobbs.

Earlier this month, Holly spoke about switching up her style and putting all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. She revealed she occasionally wears high-waisted trousers, something she thought she would "never" do. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said.

Holly added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe."