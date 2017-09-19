Harper Beckham looked every inch the little princess as she finally got her hands on a pair of shoes named after her by her mum Victoria. The adorable six-year-old was seen walking around in her pink crystal shoes, named the Harper Slipper, in a post Victoria shared on Instagram. The fashion designer wrote: "Harper loves her crystal slippers x."

Victoria unveiled the Harper Slipper, a signature shoe in her 2018 spring collection, at New York Fashion Week. She told Entertainment Tonight: "I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show.' And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really, really need that shoe.'" Victoria added: "I mean, I'm not a little girl but I love glitter, and it just made sense to call it the Harper Slipper."

Despite her daughter's keen sense of style, Victoria told the U.S. news show she's pretty sure little Harper won't follow her into fashion. "She's got three bigger brothers," the stylish star said. "They play football together. I don't think she's going to be a fashionista. I'd like her to do something different than what I do."

She added: "I want her to feel comfortable. I want her to be able to run around and get dirty... If she wants to run around and get dirty, that's completely fine. Just have fun with fashion. But kids need to look like kids, and they need to be comfortable and they need to be happy – and you're not comfortable if you're restricted in any way."

Victoria took the fashion world by storm when she debuted her new clothing collection at New York Fashion Week. Husband David and their eldest son Brooklyn, who is studying photography in the Big Apple, watched from the glamourous front row beside new Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.