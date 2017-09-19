Holly Willoughby has surprised with a brand new, natural and stripped-back style transformation in a series of striking images. The This Morning presenter and Diet Coke ambassador has shown off her stunning new look to support the brand's latest campaign.

The 36-year-old's photoshoot look is in stark contrast to her usual glamorous on-screen style. She shows off her edgy side with tousled hair and a bare face, wearing a stunning gown and trouser suit, styled only with striking silver accessories.

Speaking about her new look, Holly said, "I'm really excited to show everyone this side of me as it's not a look that I show very often.

"People assume that I love a glamorous look 24/7, but in reality, you have to pin me down to put make-up on me! I love nothing more than to wipe away my make-up, but as we sometimes know, it takes more time and effort to get that great, natural look!"

Talking to HELLO! at the launch of the new campaign, the presenter confessed that it’s "really nice" that so many fans follow her style updates on Instagram and that it's a "huge compliment" that the pieces she wears quickly sell out.

Of the so-called 'Holly effect', she said: "It's really nice isn't it to know that people really like what your wearing, it would be horrible if it was the other way round and everybody thought you looked a mess, so obviously that's really nice.

"With This Morning, sometimes I've got odd bits that are really pricey and investment pieces but quite a lot of the time we do wear high-street stuff and you know the high-street is so brilliant now, so it’s really good that there is stuff out there that you can buy, it’s great, it’s a huge compliment."

Diet Coke's brand ambassador Holly Willoughby has launched four new pack designs to celebrate a new promotion offering consumers the opportunity to win £5,000 every day for six weeks.