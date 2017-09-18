Mandy Moore owned the red carpet on Sunday at this year's Emmy Awards. The actress looked every inch the princess in a strapless black and white Carolina Herrera tiered gown - the same dress Meghan Markle wore for her Vanity Fair photoshoot. The 33-year-old displayed her elegant attire along with her sparkling new engagement ring. The This Is Us actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the band Dawes.

The star completed her look with a simple necklace, dangling diamond tear drop earrings and an additional sparkling ring on her right hand. The hit NBC series received multiple Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series.

Mandy arrives at the Emmy Awards

Mandy and her fiancé are yet to officially confirm their engagement but her co-star Chris Sullivan told Entertainment Tonight that she could not wait to share her exciting news with the team at This Is Us. Chris revealed: "I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor. He didn't say a word! He seemed a little effervescent, but he's always pretty effervescent... I know him very well."

Meghan wore the same dress in a recent photoshoot

A-listers opt for sweeping gowns at Emmy's

He continued: "She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half. I'm a huge fan of GIF'ing! I GIF'd the [explicit] out of that text chain, and I feel like it's appreciated!" Taylor supported his newly engaged fiancée at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. He did not walk the carpet with her, however, he was pictured seated next to Mandy inside the event.