Holly Willoughby ditched her trademark stilettos for a pair of chic leather boots as she presented This Morning on Monday. Making a stylish transition into autumn, the mother-of-three posted a photo of her outfit of the day, revealing that her ankle boots are by Jones Bootmaker. Holly wore the Morgan Leather Boots, which currently retail for £130 and feature a thick heel, pointed toe and zips down the side.

She paired her leg-lengthening boots with the bold Kayla dress by Hobbs. The patterned number, which is currently reduced to £118.30 from £169, is still available to buy online in most UK sizes. The official description reads: "In sumptuous brocade, the Kayla dress will make a beautiful addition to your occasion wardrobe. Offering a striking abstract design crafted in stiffened brocade, the dress comes in a timeless fit and flare silhouette with darts at the waist for a figure-enhancing effect."

Good morning! Today's look on @thismorning dress by @hobbslondon boots by @jonesbootmaker #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

Holly showed off her autumnal look on Instagram

Holly has become something of a fashion icon among her fans, with many of her outfits selling fast after she shares photos of them on Instagram. Speaking to HELLO! Online earlier this month, Holly admitted that she puts all her trust in her stylist Angie Smith. "I've learnt from her," she said of Angie. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time.

Holly opens up about her weight loss

The £130 Morgan Leather Boots by Jones

"I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

Holly, 36, admitted that without Angie she would have never started wearing high-waisted trousers. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said.