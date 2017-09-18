A-list opt for floor-sweeping designs at Emmy Awards

The stars of the small screen went for floor-length glamour at last night's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. The biggest names in television made their way down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton all stunned in floor-sweeping designs, though each actress rocked her own unique style.

Mandy went for monochrome magic in a frothy Carolina Herrera tiered dress, with custom Jennifer Meyer jewellery, Jimmy Choo shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. The This Is Us actress also showed off the new sparkler on her ring finger. It was announced last week that Mandy and Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith are set to tie the knot.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood put her own spin on her outfit, opting for a white Moschino suit which had the appearance of a dress. The tailored jacket showed off Evan's tiny waist and she finished the look off with Neil Lane jewellery, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

Her Westworld co-star Thandie was pretty in pink in a Jason Wu dress and Fred Leighton jewels.

Emmy Rossum also got the long dress memo, wowing in a black sparkly Zac Posen dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. Emmy was joined by her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, with their red carpet appearance marking their first as husband and wife.

And Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley showed off just the right amount of cleavage in a plunging green velvet Ralph Lauren gown, accessorised with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Alexis Bittar jewellery.

Sadly not all the stars shone on Sunday though, with Modern Family actress Ariel Winter showing a little bit too much skin in a dramatically split Steven Khalil design.