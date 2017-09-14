Holly Willoughby delights fans every day with her fashion choices on This Morning; whether she is wearing floaty dresses or stunning skirts, her outfit is always a hit with viewers. Occasionally, the blonde mum-of-three wears flattering trousers which highlight her enviable legs, something, she tells HELLO!, she thought she would "never" do.

Speaking about how she chooses her daily ensembles, which she hashtags #HWStyle on her Instagram account every morning, the presenter reveals she completely trusts her stylist Angie Smith.

"I've learnt from her," she says of Angie. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time.

Holly Willoughby opens up about her weight loss on Lorraine

"I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

For example, Holly revealed to HELLO! that she will forever be thankful to her stylist for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser.

Holly Willoughby's advice for pregnant Duchess Kate

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."