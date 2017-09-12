Victoria Beckham names glittery new shoe after daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham named a signature shoe in her 2018 spring collection in honour of her daughter after little Harper told mum she loved the glittery design. The former Spice Girls star introduced the Harper Slipper at New York Fashion Week, and reveals it has a very personal link to her six-year-old daughter.

"I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show'," Beckham smiles to Entertainment Tonight. "And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really really need that shoe'.

"I mean, I'm not a little girl but I love glitter, and it just made sense to call it the Harper Slipper."

Despite her daughter's keen sense of style, Victoria tells the U.S. news show she's pretty sure little Harper won't follow her into fashion: "She's got three bigger brothers," the stylish star shares. "They play football together. I don't think she's going to be a fashionista. I'd like her to do something different than what I do.

"I want her to feel comfortable. I want her to be able to run around and get dirty... If she wants to run around and get dirty, that's completely fine. Just have fun with fashion. But kids need to look like kids, and they need to be comfortable and they need to be happy - and you're not comfortable if you're restricted in any way."

The former pop star, who is married to model, actor and sports hunk David Beckham, also used the new TV interview to once and for all clear up reports suggesting she's miserable all the time.

"I'm not quite as grumpy as I look," she adds. "I've said that for many years you know, I love that. Best friend of the world. I like women, I really do. I'm very, very lucky to have the job that I have, the family that I have. I feel very, very blessed to be given this opportunity, and if I can share all of that with someone, then that's pretty good."