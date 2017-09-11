Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones clearly isn't one to hide her feelings – and openly whooped and cheered for supermodel Coco Rocha while attending the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York fashion week over the weekend. The 50-year-old star was clearly impressedv by the stunning designs, and shouted praise at Coco as she closed the show, saying: "Coco! I love you, Coco!" while other members of the audience clapped and cheered.

READ: Coco Rocha embraces the platinum blonde hair trend with edgy new 'do

dear designers, please make like @csiriano and invite @lesdogggg to your fashion shows. Truly the best energy/person to watch a show with. We all left in better moods because her energy is contagious 😂🤣😁😆#nyfw A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

The supermodel couldn't help but smile, and began to pose in front of the star. Taking to Twitter after the show, Coco wrote: "Can #LeslieJones PLEASE be my hype woman at every fashion show and shoot?! #ChristianSiriano #NYFW #SHOOKETH." She added: "I would just like her to cheer everything I do in life. Making toast, grocery shopping, laundry." Leslie replied to the post, writing: "And you probably slay that too!! I would love to see you pick out your oranges. I bet it's all kinds of werking!"

READ: Coco Rocha's daughter makes modelling debut

Leslie cheered Coco as she closed the show

Tweeting a photo of herself dressed stylishly in a magenta cardigan and a white blouse at the runway shot, Leslie wrote: "I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show! Lol y'all k ow I'm ghetto!! @CSiriano COLLECTION LOVE!" Leslie and Christian have been friends since June last year, when Leslie tweeted that no designers were willing to help her with a dress for the premiere of Ghostbusters. She wrote: "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything." Christian responded to the post with a hands up and waving emoji, and Leslie wore one of his stunning designs to the premiere.