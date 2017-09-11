WATCH: Leslie Jones couldn't hide her excitement during NYFW!
Leslie Jones struggled to hide her feelings at the Christian Siriano fashion show
Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones clearly isn't one to hide her feelings – and openly whooped and cheered for supermodel Coco Rocha while attending the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York fashion week over the weekend. The 50-year-old star was clearly impressedv by the stunning designs, and shouted praise at Coco as she closed the show, saying: "Coco! I love you, Coco!" while other members of the audience clapped and cheered.
The supermodel couldn't help but smile, and began to pose in front of the star. Taking to Twitter after the show, Coco wrote: "Can #LeslieJones PLEASE be my hype woman at every fashion show and shoot?! #ChristianSiriano #NYFW #SHOOKETH." She added: "I would just like her to cheer everything I do in life. Making toast, grocery shopping, laundry." Leslie replied to the post, writing: "And you probably slay that too!! I would love to see you pick out your oranges. I bet it's all kinds of werking!"
Leslie cheered Coco as she closed the show
Tweeting a photo of herself dressed stylishly in a magenta cardigan and a white blouse at the runway shot, Leslie wrote: "I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show! Lol y'all k ow I'm ghetto!! @CSiriano COLLECTION LOVE!" Leslie and Christian have been friends since June last year, when Leslie tweeted that no designers were willing to help her with a dress for the premiere of Ghostbusters. She wrote: "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything." Christian responded to the post with a hands up and waving emoji, and Leslie wore one of his stunning designs to the premiere.
