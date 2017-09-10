Victoria Beckham shows her new collection at New York Fashion Week
The fashion designer debuted her new collection with support from her husband and son
Victoria Beckham’s new collection at New York Fashion Week went down a storm on Sunday, with her husband David and eldest son Brooklyn watching proudly from the front row. Victoria’s VBSS18 range included a mix of minimalist skirts, trousers and blouses in pastel shades, featuring the designer’s usual chic-yet-quirky style.
Victoria took to the runway herself at one point, dressed in a white T-shirt tucked into blue high-waisted jeans, with lilac heals and her hair tied back. New Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful sat beside David for the show.
David, who looked dapper in a black suit, posted a photo of himself and Brooklyn at the show on Instgram, writing: “Great show today very proud to be in NYC with this handsome young man @victoriabeckham.” Brooklyn recently moved to New York to study photography, so his parents were no doubt thrilled to spend time with their son.
Brooklyn posted a video to his page of models walking the runway in his mum’s designs and wrote: “Very proud @victoriabeckham.” The 18-year-old had already been mingling in the fashion scene that week at the Harper’s Bazaar icons party.
Prior to the show, Victoria took to her own Instagram page to show a picture of herself preparing for her collection’s debut. She wrote: Little person, big room! #beforetheshow VBSS18 x.” Her fans offered words of support with one saying: “Good luck!!” and another told her, “Lovely lady… elegant and glam... and good example to all us women.. lots of love.”
In another photo we can see Victoria doing last minute prep for the show with a spot of ironing backstage. Victoria captioned the snap: “Final show prep! x VB #VBSS18.” The down-to-earth picture was a hit with her fans, with one saying: “Sooo chic as always! Ironing clothes in heels.” Another told her: “Looking gorgeous VB love your jeans.”
