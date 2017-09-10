Victoria Beckham shows her new collection at New York Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s new collection at New York Fashion Week went down a storm on Sunday, with her husband David and eldest son Brooklyn watching proudly from the front row. Victoria’s VBSS18 range included a mix of minimalist skirts, trousers and blouses in pastel shades, featuring the designer’s usual chic-yet-quirky style.

Victoria took to the runway herself at one point, dressed in a white T-shirt tucked into blue high-waisted jeans, with lilac heals and her hair tied back. New Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful sat beside David for the show.

Little person,big room! #beforetheshow VBSS18 x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

David, who looked dapper in a black suit, posted a photo of himself and Brooklyn at the show on Instgram, writing: “Great show today very proud to be in NYC with this handsome young man @victoriabeckham.” Brooklyn recently moved to New York to study photography, so his parents were no doubt thrilled to spend time with their son.

Brooklyn posted a video to his page of models walking the runway in his mum’s designs and wrote: “Very proud @victoriabeckham.” The 18-year-old had already been mingling in the fashion scene that week at the Harper’s Bazaar icons party.

Very proud @victoriabeckham A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Prior to the show, Victoria took to her own Instagram page to show a picture of herself preparing for her collection’s debut. She wrote: Little person, big room! #beforetheshow VBSS18 x.” Her fans offered words of support with one saying: “Good luck!!” and another told her, “Lovely lady… elegant and glam... and good example to all us women.. lots of love.”

Final show prep! x VB #VBSS18 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

In another photo we can see Victoria doing last minute prep for the show with a spot of ironing backstage. Victoria captioned the snap: “Final show prep! x VB #VBSS18.” The down-to-earth picture was a hit with her fans, with one saying: “Sooo chic as always! Ironing clothes in heels.” Another told her: “Looking gorgeous VB love your jeans.”