Gigi Hadid is reportedly being sued for copyright infringement. The top model posted a 'stolen' picture on her Instagram and Twitter accounts back in 2016, without the photographer's permission. The 'exclusive' snap showed Gigi wearing a customised Adidas Jacket. Photographer Peter Cepeda is now suing for the photo, which his agency sold to various publications around the world. In a blog post, he wrote: "Gigi Hadid then decided to take the photo from Daily Mail, remove my credit/byline, and post it onto her Instagram social media account."

Peter's agency INF Photo claims to be the sole owner of the copyright and has sued for damages. The photographer seeks for an unspecified amount of compensation for the snap he used "great technical skill and timing" for. The snapshot that still remains on the top model's Instagram page, also linked to her Twitter, has gained over 1.2m likes.

According to court papers obtained by TheWrap, the lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday. The suit reads: "As a result of Hadid's post, numerous prominent, commercial, online publications copied and posted the copyrighted photograph, crediting Hadid or Instagram." Peter has attempted to get in contact with the model and has made "numerous demands" to have the post removed but has been unsuccessful.

Gigi is set to be joining her sister Bella on the Victoria's Secret runway for the 2017 Fashion Show. Gigi immediately took to her Instagram account to share the good news, writing: "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!! Thank you my friends... for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again." This news came shortly after younger sibling, Bella, announced she was joining the show for a second time.