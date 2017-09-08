Gok Wan has praised the Duchess of Cambridge, saying he has "huge respect for her" when it comes to fashion. The style guru spoke exclusively to HELLO! Online at the Prince's Trust Tomorrow's Talent event and after spending the day with him, his loveable energy quickly put a spring in our step. Gok, one of the ambassadors of the Prince's Trust, said: "What I really like about Kate is, you know it's a tough job isn't it? You suddenly get thrown into the limelight at such a meteoric rate."

Having encountered the royal family a couple of times at Royal Ascot, Gok said: "You can see that actually there is a very, very simple narrative that goes through all of her outfits that she has to have control of." He went on to say she "keeps it simple and elegant and glamourous and just enough, and adds those surprises in with the Sarah Burton pieces".

"She keeps it simple and elegant and glamourous," said Gok

The How to Look Good Naked host also noted how tough it must be for the Duchess with her fashion choices. "How your fringe is cut, the colour of your nails, the height of your heels, everything is up for scrutiny," he said. "Every now and again you go, good girl."

The 42-year-old, who joined the Prince's Trust to help guide young people into the right direction, said he "would have been one of those people that would have needed the Prince's Trust". Gok was not aware of the foundation at the time and admitted that he "found his own way", but feels he can use his past to help the charity.

Gok was speaking at the Prince's Trust event

He said: "I can kind of dip back in and say, 'Well I can completely relate to a lot of your experiences.'" The fashionista, who is working on the Tomorrow's Talent competition, added: "You can go as far as you want to, you can dive as deep as you want to."