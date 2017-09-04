Punters had guessed that the Duchess of Cambridge would announce a third pregnancy by the end of the year, but it still came as a shock when the statement from Kensington Palace was released on Monday morning. How did Kate manage to keep her pregnancy a secret for weeks? It helped that the mum-of-two was largely out of the spotlight over the summer, but her crafty way of dressing also did the trick.

The cheeky way Kate hinted she was expecting

Kate relied on peplum-style dresses and jackets

Looking back over the past few weeks, Kate kept true to her chic style while also drawing attention away from her stomach. She avoided form-fitting clothing, instead opting for structured coat dresses, ruffled maxi dresses, flared numbers and peplum-style frocks. When she attended the Passchendaele commemorations in Belgium with her husband Prince William in late July, Kate, 35, must have been around six weeks pregnant, but she showed no signs of her changing figure in a variety of coat dresses.

She wore loose tops to conceal her figure

During her tour of Poland and Germany, Kate once again managed to conceal her frame, opting for peplum skirts and dresses and hiding her waist under blazers. For her more sporty day out rowing, she relied on a very loose Breton-style striped top, which she paired with skinny jeans. Kate also had a sip of beer after the race, putting to rest rumours of a pregnancy.

The Duchess drew more attention to her neckline and accessories

The Duchess also drew more attention to her neckline in a range of stunning outfits. For her first evening in Poland, she wore an ivory cocktail dress that had a low neckline and an elaborate pattern on the skirt. Kate accessorised with a large pearl necklace and drop earrings, bringing more attention to her pretty face and décolletage rather than her mid-section.

And just last week, the expectant royal stepped out in a Prada midi-length number. The vibrant floral pattern and demure neckline of the dress was sure to detract attention from her stomach.

Kate wore structured coat dresses during her tour

