Holly Willoughby dons £79 Massimo Dutti dress for return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby made her long-awaited return to TV screens in style on Monday. The 36-year-old didn't let the wet weather dampen her look, choosing to wear a summery Massimo Dutti dress to resume This Morning presenting duties alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

The presenter's ivory knitted V-neck dress featured flared ¾ length sleeves and a delicate peplum hem, and showcased her slim, tanned legs to perfection. Holly styled the dress with a pair of nude pointed heels from Office, and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves to complete the look.

Holly Willoughby wore a Massimo Dutti dress for This Morning

Holly's high-street dress is currently available for £79.95 at Massimo Dutti, but is likely to sell out quickly as fans try to recreate her look. The stylish star was inundated with compliments when she shared a photo of her ensemble with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, writing: "Morning! And we're back, good luck to everyone going back to school today too… dress by @massimodutti and shoes by @officeshoes."

The mum-of-three has enjoyed an extended summer break since the beginning of July, and definitely seems to have enjoyed her time off. Back in July, Holly and her co-host Phillip enjoyed a break together in the Algarve with their partners and children, along with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh. And Holly has since enjoyed a short break in St Tropez, where she was spotted on a night out with Jimmy Carr and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis.

Goodnight summer... back to school tomorrow... see you on @thismorning tomorrow...Can't wait! Hat by @joyislondon ☀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

The TV presenter has just returned from holiday in St Tropez

Ahead of her return to work, Holly gave a candid interview to Fabulous magazine, in which she made a rare comment on her recent weight loss, after some people on social media suggested she looked too thin. Holly explained that she has previously interviewed parents whose children have died from eating disorders and she doesn’t want to get into a discussion about body image or weight loss. "I think people will always discuss it, and it’s exactly why I just won't. It just adds to it," she said.

