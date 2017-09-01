Cindy Crawford has paid tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death by recalling a meeting with the beloved royal. The Princess of Wales died following a car crash in a tunnel in Paris, France on 31 August, 1997, and 20 years to the day many celebrities and friends of Diana's offered up thoughts and tributes on social media.

Cindy took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself with the tragic royal, adding the caption: "Remembering this inspiring woman today."

"This photo was taken at Kensington Palace," she added. "Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea.

Did Prince William get Cindy Crawford confused for Claudia Schiffer?

"I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry. I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace."

Elton John, Luke Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis also posted tributes to Diana on the anniversary of her death.

"20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP," Elton, who performed at her funeral in London, wrote. And Elizabeth Emanuel, the co-designer of the wedding dress Diana wore to marry Prince Charles, posted a picture of the Emmanuels adjusting the gown inside St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, writing: "Thinking of the wonderful times we spent with Diana and the great joy she brought into our lives and all those who knew her."