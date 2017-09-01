Find out what Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and more stars would do for love

What would you do for love? A-list stars from all over the world are candidly answering the question for Dior's online charitable campaign, Dior Love Chain. Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron are merely a handful of the high-profile talents who have joined the luxury company's worthwhile cause which aims to provide education to young girls in Kenya.

Face of Dior Natalie Portman revealed what she would do for love Photo: Youtube/Christian Dior

The black-and-white compilation video opens on a glammed up Natalie Portman, whose stunning shoulder-length bob is parted to the side to reveal a glistening pearl earring. Natalie, one of the spearheads in the initiative and the face of Dior, asks viewers: "and you, what would you do for love?" The first reply comes from Robert Pattinson, 31, who sweetly says, "I think I would try to make myself a better person." Johnny Depp appears in the video as well, posing the question yet again.

'Love is a very complex thing...' said Charlize Theron Photo: Youtube/Christian Dior

"Love is a very complex thing and I think very few people experience love on a level that is so extreme and so beautiful and so intense," Charlize Theron, 42, states in the three-minute clip. Fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence, 27, provides a lighter answer. "I would pretend that sleeping in sexy underwear is comfortable," the star joked.

Jennifer Lawrence gave a funny answer Photo: Youtube/Christian Dior

Rihanna also participated in the important movement. "You have to give love to get love," the 29-year-old singer says. There were various famous models featured in the video as well, including Bella Hadid. "I would do anything for love," the 20-year-old model simply states. Model Winnie Harlowe, 23, gave a slightly modified answer, telling the camera: "I would do anything my mum asks. I love my mum."

Rihanna gave a beautiful reply Photo: Youtube/Christian Dior

As for Natalie, later in the video she reveals that, for her, love has no bounds: "For love, I would travel to the end of the earth." The 36-year-old actress and director is one of the main powerhouses behind the chain. In an earlier clip she says, "I'm so happy to announce that with this Dior Love Chain we're going to support WE.org. WE is a charity that supports the education of young girls around the world and this love chain will help their great work."

Dior Love Chain is calling on individuals internationally to answer their question by posting a video on social media – in any creative way – using the hashtag "#diorlovechain." They're are also supposed to nominate others in their life to answer the same question. For each post put online, Dior will donate one dollar to the WE Charity (known formerly as Free The Children), specifically to help the WE Schools program in Kenya.