Victoria Beckham has embraced day pyjama trend! The fashion designer looked elegant in a loose, matching pink checked ensemble as she stepped out in New York City. The mum-of-two accessorised the laid back look with a golden watch, a brown clutch bag and her signature oversized pair of sunglasses, while wearing her short brunette locks casually tousled.

Victoria wore a pink ensemble

Victoria was accompanied by her son, Romeo, who looked effortlessly trendy in a Gucci hoody with a Louis Vuitton cap worn backwards. The pair were later spotted enjoying the US Open on Tuesday. Sitting in the President's Box, Victoria wore a loose, pale blue matching skirt and top, while wearing her hair in a messy bun. The pair seemed to enjoy spending quality time together as they chatted during the match.

Victoria later attended the US Open with Romeo

Victoria recently waved goodbye to her eldest son, Brooklyn, as he left home to study in New York City. Speaking to TooFab about his plans, he said: "I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that. I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

Romeo joined his mum in NYC

The proud mum shared a photo of herself teary-eyed with Brooklyn before he moved to the city, and captioned the sweet post: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional."