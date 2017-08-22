Naomi Campbell has taken aim at former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday. The 47-year-old supermodel uploaded a photograph showing the magazine's editorial staff prior to Alexandra's exit, highlighting the lack of diversity in the group. "This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman. Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor. Let's hear your thoughts?" she wrote.

This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman. Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor 🌍🇬🇧👩🏼👱‍♀️👩🏽👩🏾👵🏿let's hear your thoughts ? A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Naomi Campbell has taken aim at Alexandra Shulman on Instagram

The post, which was liked by stars including Zac Posen, Sienna Miller and Stefano Gabbana, was quickly inundated with comments. "I was looking for representation in this photo and didn't see any. Not a drop," one follower wrote. Another remarked: "I hope Edward's success will bring more diversity throughout the entire fashion business. Him starting with diversifying the staff at the most influential magazine in the world could be the catalyst to put it in motion. Naomi keep us posted with another picture in a few months!"

Naomi pictured with new Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Kate Moss

Alexandra announced her departure from Vogue in January, having spent 25 years – a quarter of the magazine's lifetime – in the editorial role. Edward took the helm at the start of August, making history as the first male editor in Vogue's history. He has already been making some changes at the top, hiring Naomi, Steve McQueen, Kate Moss and Adwoa Aboah as contributing editors, having overhauled the editorial team.

Edward and Naomi are good friends – she even accompanied him to Buckingham Palace when he was made an OBE last year. And she was particularly vocal when he got the top job at Vogue, posting that "history had been made" on her Instagram account.