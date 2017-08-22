Beyoncé has showed off her stunning post-baby figure just two months after giving birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. The Best Thing I Never Had singer shared a slideshow of snaps of herself wearing a chic ruched scarlet mini dress by House of CB with a green velvet coat by Bouguessa. In the series of photos, the star posed for the camera and showed close-ups of her jewellery, her flawless make-up look, and her gorgeous figure.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Beyoncé accessorised the look with heels from Saint Laurent, and fans were quick to praise the photos, with one writing: "How the hell do you still look amazing. Bey is the only woman who could still look that good [after] having twins." Another person added: "I definitely didn't look like this after my twins were born and still don't now five years on lol I'm working on it though." Sources revealed to E! News that the photos were taken at a private party hosted by her sister, Solange, back on 11 August. The insider added that the mum-of-three has "lost nearly all the baby weight. Her body has snapped right back. She looks awesome!"

Beyonce welcomed twins back in June

The singer recently caused a stir after posting a photo of herself enjoying a glass of red wine while on a date night with her husband, Jay-Z. At the time, her fans asked whether she should drink while breastfeeding, with one writing: "Aren't you breastfeeding?!" However, others came to the singer's defence, with one writing: "I'll do as I please thanks. I breastfed my daughter, it's safe to have a couple of drinks." Another follower added: "She's been photographed a few times in wrap around style dresses. Quite commonly worn when breastfeeding and by the way you can drink whilst breastfeeding. For all you know that could be the only drink she had that night. #getinformed."