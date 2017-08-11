The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a red Preen gown during an evening engagement in Canada back in September 2016 – and the stunning dress is now being sold at Debenhams for a fraction of the cost. The popular British fashion label have created an almost identical design for their high street collection, Studio by Preen at Debenhams. The best news is that, unlike the £990 original, the dress costs just £69 – and better still, it is currently in stock!

Kate dazzled in a £990 red Preen dress during the royal tour of Canada in 2016

On the Debenhams website, the Red Scoop Neck Midi Length Skater Dress is described as "a timeless option," and "perfect for evening styling". The stunning number features a fitted bodice and flared skirt, and has been described in recent reviews by shoppers as "gorgeous" and "perfect".

The Duchess accessorised her dress with the Queen's diamond maple leaf brooch

Kate stunned in the brand's Finella Midi Dress while attending a glitzy bash held at Government House in Victoria during her royal tour of Canada. The event was held in honour of Kate and her husband Prince William. Looking elegant as ever, the Duchess teamed the dress with the Queen’s diamond maple leaf brooch, her red suede Miu Miu clutch and matching silettos. Her hair was tied in a low chignon, while her make-up consisted of a bold, smoky eye, a subtle sweep of bronzer, nude lipgloss and a statement brow.

Preen's £69 version of Kate's dress available at Debenhams

There's no denying that Kate has an "effect" when it comes to fashion, and the 35-year-old is much adored for her classic and elegant sense of style. As a result, the clothes Kate wears out and about are usually sold out within minutes. Last year, she reportedly helped sales soar at two of her favourite high street brands – Hobbs and Reiss.

One of the many other brands Kate has helped of late is French fashion designer Vanessa Seward, who revealed that there was a "big impact" on sales after Kate stepped out in her Cai floral print dress to attend the Heads Together charity Christmas party in December.